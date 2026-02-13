DU Lit Fest Day 2: Dastangoi, poetry, cultural power take centre stage

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The second day of the Delhi University Literature Festival saw a mix of performance and poetry, with actor Pankaj Tripathi holding an interactive session on campus on Friday.

The three-day literature event, themed 'Nation First-Unity in Diversity', is scheduled from February 12 to 14.

At the dialogue session titled 'Nautanki', Tripathi, in conversation with Shantanu Bose, spoke about the importance of stillness in an otherwise restless world.

"Stillness is a wonderful thing and it must exist in our lives," he said, comparing it to a farmer patiently waiting for seeds to sprout after sowing them.

When asked what advice he had for Gen Z, Tripathi said they were already far ahead and did not need guidance from him.

The actor was felicitated at the start of the programme by Anoop Lather, chairperson of the DU Culture Council and convener of the festival.

Tripathi was asked questions ranging from politics to cinema. While he said good people should enter politics, Tripathi said that his emotional nature would make it difficult for him to survive there.

On cinema, Tripathi shared his long-held wish to make a Bhojpuri film, urging students to learn many languages but remain rooted in their mother tongue, the official statement read.

The festival also saw a Dastangoi session titled Kahat Kabir, organised with the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language, where Syed Sajid Aga described the art form as a blend of word, rhythm and emotion. In another session, television journalists interacted with students on the realities of journalism.

Later, university students held cultural performances in the Rugby Stadium, while the evening of the festival concluded with a poetry recital featuring poets from across the country.