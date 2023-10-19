DU: Motilal Nehru College teachers protest over displacement of ad-hoc for permanent hiring

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Teachers of Delhi University's Motilal Nehru College on Thursday protested on the campus over no relaxation given to ad-hoc teachers in the recruitment process of permanent faculty positions.

The move of the college administration to recruit permanent faculty for seven posts in the Hindi department has led to fears among ad-hoc teachers that they will be removed, a protester said.

No immediate reaction was available from the college principal or the administration over the issue.

The Staff Association of Motilal Nehru College staged a dharna against the displacement of ad-hoc teachers in the Computer Science and Environmental Science departments as the college announced a fresh round of recruitment for the Hindi department.

“We fear that the same thing may happen with ad-hoc teachers in the Hindi department," a member of the academic council and Democratic United Teachers Alliance, Prof Maya John, told PTI.

Interviews for permanent positions in the college's Hindi department are scheduled to be held from October 21 to 26 in North Campus, Delhi University.

Five ad-hoc teachers are already teaching in the Hindi department of the college with over nine years of experience, the protesting teachers said.

"Our demand is that the administration should retain long-serving ad-hocs as permanent faculty," Prof John, added.

Another academic council member, Mithuraaj Dhusiya, alleged that the university's recent notification barring ad-hoc appointments citing UGC regulations is "misleading".

"While it is extremely important to fill up all vacancies through permanent appointments at the earliest, nowhere does the UGC Regulations 2018 prohibit ad hoc appointments wherever the need arises. Thus this DU notification is misleading everyone," Dhusiya said.

On October 17, the varsity issued a notification expressing grave concern over the recruitment of teaching staff on ad-hoc basis by some colleges and institutes. The notification directed colleges not to advertise for ad-hoc vacancies and said that such recruitments are in disregard to the UGC Regulations, 2018. PTI SJJ SJJ NB NB