DU organises 'Nation Building and Youth: Viksit Bharat@2047' on Swami Vivekanand's birth anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Delhi University's Value Addition Courses Committee and the Faculty of Arts on Friday organised a programme "Nation Building and Youth: Viksit Bharat@2047” to commemorate Swami Vivekanand's birth anniversary.

This was the first programme in the university on "Viksit Bharat @2047" initiative, according to an official statement.

The event was attended by Chartered Accountant Anil Gupta and Saha Prant Karyavaha, RSS, as the keynote speaker along with Balram Pani, the dean of colleges, as the chief guest. The event was also attended by Value Addition Courses Committee chairman Niranjan Kumar.

Addressing the event, Gupta while asserting the growing use of digital platforms in contemporary times said it is a turning point in India's progress towards advancement. He added that the present generation should actively strive towards achieving their objectives and contribute in national development.

Advising the youth to take inspiration from Swami Vivekanand's life, the dean of colleges said they must learn from his teachings for a successful and bright future.

Kumar on his part said the manifesto of Viksit Bharat 2047 prioritises economic, cultural, social and mental change. PTI SJJ AS AS