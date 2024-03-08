DU passes budget proposal of Rs 1,717.45 crore for 2024-25 academic session

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Delhi University's Executive Council passed an estimated budget outlay of Rs 1,717.45 crore for the financial year 2024-25 for undertaking various developmental works, including setting up a CCTV surveillance system on the campus.

Advertisment

The budget proposal was passed in an executive council meeting held on Friday.

According to the passed budget estimates, Rs 154.88 crore has been allocated for purchasing books and journals, laboratory equipment, class room equipment and furniture, computers, campus development and CCTV surveillance and other capital assets.

The budget proposal sets aside Rs 553.95 crore for the payment of salaries of employees, Rs 935.26 crore for expenditure on academic and non-academic vacant posts and Rs 627.31 crore for pension and pension-related benefits, non-salary items, non-net fellowship and higher educational financing agency.

Advertisment

Besides, the council also passed several policy proposals for students including a provision of 75 per cent concession in the total fee for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates for admission to PhD.

The university will provide a special moderation of 10 marks in one subject to help student complete their course.

The university will also provide a special opportunity to the students who couldn't appear for examination between 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic session due to COVID-19 to appear in the remaining papers required for completion of their degree.

The EC further approved guidelines for granting study leave to allow DU faculty members to pursue PhD degree from a foreign university, extend the validity of two of its MPhil courses till 2025-26 discontinued according to UGC regulations, and creation of more vacancies for its upcoming Faculty of Technology. PTI SJJ KSS KSS KSS