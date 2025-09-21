DU principal suspended for 'harassment'; terms charges 'false', 'politically motivated'

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The principal of Ramanujan College under Delhi University has been suspended over harassment charges levelled against him by a faculty member, which he termed “false, fabricated, politically motivated, and devoid of merit”.

No immediate response was available from the university on the matter.

The charges levelled on March 13 by the faculty member include allegations of harassment and misconduct. The principal was suspended on September 18.

In a letter to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) dated September 13, the principal claimed the complaint (by the faculty member) was “a coordinated attempt with her colleagues to frame and dislodge me”, which was “retaliatory” and “filed immediately after the faculty member's promotion was not considered due to incomplete documentation”.

University sources said a three-member committee was formed to examine the harassment charges, and the principal was suspended based on its findings.

The report has been submitted to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, and the allegations will now be referred to the internal complaints committee along with the committee report, the sources said.

In his letter to the PMO, the principal said he was facing “serious mental, emotional and professional distress” due to the charges levelled against him.

He also alleged political influence, saying he was pressured to grant the promotion, failing which he was “threatened to be framed in a sexual harassment case”.

He claimed the allegations were not initially referred to the internal complaints committee as mandated under UGC rules and the PoSH Act, claiming he faced “undue political pressure to resign from my position under the threat of termination/suspension”.

“I have never engaged in any misconduct, sexual or otherwise, towards any colleague or individual,” the principal said, requesting that the “conspiratorial, manipulated, and unsubstantiated allegations filed against me be dismissed in their entirety”.

He also sought “necessary protection from malicious and politically-motivated victimisation”. PTI MHS ARI