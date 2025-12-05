DU, Russia's HSE University to jointly set up Space Mirror Lab

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The University of Delhi (DU) on Friday signed a Statement Of Cooperation with Russia’s National Research University Higher School of Economics (HSE University) to jointly set up a Space Mirror Lab here.

According to a statement by DU, the two institutions signed the cooperation agreement in presence of Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

The lab will be set up at DU's Faculty of Technology, the statement said.

Terming the initiative "visionary and ambitious", Singh said the joint laboratory will focus on data storage, processing and transmission in the space spectrum for academic research.

"It is a matter of great pleasure that two leading institutions from two friendly countries have come forward to jointly conduct research," he said.

The vice chancellor added that the collaboration will pave way for several joint research and educational projects beneficial to both countries, with more academic initiatives already in the pipeline.

"These academic and research programs will greatly benefit students and faculty of both universities," he said.

The Statement of Cooperation (SOC) was signed by HSE University Rector Dr Nikita Anisimov and DU Registrar Dr Vikas Gupta. Senior officials present included HSE University Vice President Dr Manoj Sharma and Ms Anastasia Sergeeva.

The signing of the SOC between the two institutions coincides with the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India for 23rd India-Russia summit. The Russian President arrived in the national capital on Thursday evening.

Last year, the two universities also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance exchange programmes for students, researchers, and faculty. The MoU includes exchange of students, researchers and faculty along with sharing knowledge and experience within areas of mutual interest, the statement said.

The centre will provide HSE university an outlet to have campus presence in a foreign university land to promote academic exchanges also aimed at promoting joint research initiatives. PTI MHS OZ OZ