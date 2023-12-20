DU signs MoU with SRI for collaboration in research and development

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Delhi University on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Shriram Institute for Industrial Research for collaboration in research and development, an official statement said.

The MoU was signed by Vikas Gupta, the registrar, on behalf of the Delhi University (DU) as the first party and the director of the Shriram Institute for Industrial Research (SRI) as the second party as authorised representatives.

The MoU will initially be in force for a period of five years and may be renewed subsequently with mutual consent of both the parties in writing, the statement said.

The DU and the SRI have under this MoU agreed to collaborate for joint activities, including research projects, trainings, workshops/conferences in areas of shared facilities and expertise.

Under the collaboration, the experts and scientific staff from the SRI may visit the DU, and reciprocally, the teachers, students and researchers from the DU may visit the SRI, fostering collaboration to share facilities and expertise between both institutions, it said.

The SRI and the DU may undertake collaborative research projects in the areas of mutual interest and may apply for other collaborative projects or assignments jointly to national and international agencies, the statement said.

The research scholars/ scientists from the SRI can register for Ph.D. with the DU, with one faculty member of the concerned department of the DU and another faculty member from the SRI as supervisors as per the mutually agreed terms.

At the same time, a scientist with the SRI may become a guide for the Ph.D. students of the DU.

Furthermore, the DU and the SRI may as per the MoU organise workshop/seminars jointly for mutual benefits and may provide short-term training to the students, faculty members and scientists of each other’s institutions in their areas of specialisation by respective scientist/ faculty on the request from either party.

The SRI may provide training to the students/ research scholars of the DU in areas of Research and Development, Pilot Plant and Innovation Support, Toxicological Studies and Microbiological Studies, Civil and Infrastructure, Environment Protection, Gamma Irradiation Processing, Calibration of equipment /Instruments and Technology Business Incubation. PTI SJJ AS AS