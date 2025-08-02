DU student commits suicide after falling victim to cyber fraud

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) A 19-year-old Delhi University student allegedly committed suicide in the Rohini area here after losing Rs 94,000 in an online fraud while trying to buy a mobile phone, an official said on Saturday.

Mahesh Rana went missing from his house in the north Delhi locality on July 14. His body was found near the Begumpur water treatment plant on July 16.

According to police, Rana had sent a message to her mother, informing her that he had been duped in a cyber fraud and was leaving home. She then approached the police.

Rana was a second-year B.Com (Honours) student of DU's School of Open Learning. He had transferred the money to the fraudster through multiple transactions, but never received the phone.

Police found his body on July 16 and shared the photo on social media, leading to his identification on July 19.

Rana is survived by his father, who works in Darjeeling, his mother, who has a private job, and a 22-year-old sister.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, police said. PTI SSJ RHL