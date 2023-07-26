DU student thrashes man for molesting her inside auto in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jul 26 (PTI) A 19-year-old Delhi University student thrashed a man who allegedly molested her inside an auto-rickshaw here, police said.

The incident took place near a bus stand on Tuesday around noon when the DU student, a resident of Gurugram, was on her way back from MG road in a shared auto, they said.

Near the bus stand, accused co-passenger Moharam Ali (40), a resident of Bihar’s Madhubani, molested her, police said.

The young woman asked the auto driver to stop and the accused got down from the auto. She then called him out and started slapping him. Later, people nearby gathered and the accused were taken to the police station.

A purported video of the incident also surfaced on the internet. An FIR was registered against the accused under section 354-A (molestation) of the IPC and he was arrested.

The accused used to work as a tailor. After joining the investigation he was let off on bail while the further probe is underway, a senior police officer said. PTI COR NB NB