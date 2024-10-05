DU survey predicts Congress victory in Haryana, Congress-NC edge in J-K

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) A recent survey by the Centre for Global Studies at Delhi University predicted that the Congress is set to form the government in Haryana, while its alliance with National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to secure a majority.

The online survey, carried out between September 11 and October 3, involved 8,429 voters across 90 constituencies in each state.

According to the survey results, the Congress is expected to secure 46 seats out of 90 in Haryana, edging out the BJP, which is predicted to win 38 seats.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance is projected to win 45 seats in the 90-member assembly, with the BJP trailing behind with 27 seats, the survey forecast.

The centre's study is part of the CGS Review series, marking the 12th major election survey conducted by the institute. Around 700 students and researchers from various universities participated in the survey.

Professor Sunil K Chaudhary, Director of the Centre for Global Studies (CGS), described the results as a sign of India's "democratic rise", contrasting it with the "democratic instability" seen in some Western nations, the survey report stated. PTI SJJ RPA