DU teachers protest assault on faculty, demand action against ABVP's DUSU joint secretary

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Teachers from several Delhi University colleges on Monday staged a protest at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, demanding strict action against the university's students union joint secretary Deepika Jha for allegedly assaulting a faculty member earlier this month.

The Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Staff Association (BRACSA) organised the dharna on the college premises from 10 am to 2 pm against what they termed a "physical assault" on Professor Sujit Kumar by the DUSU joint secretary.

According to an official statement, the protest witnessed participation from Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) office bearers, members of the academic and executive councils of the university, as well as teachers and non-teaching staff.

They unanimously condemned the assault and demanded immediate disciplinary action, including Jha's expulsion, and a fair inquiry into the matter, the statement said.

In the past, teachers' associations of several DU colleges, including Aryabhatta, Sri Venkateshwara, Maitreyi, ARSD, Miranda House, Hansraj, and Keshav Mahavidyalaya, also issued statements condemning the incident.

Abha Dev Habib, the secretary of the Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF), denounced violence against teachers or non-teaching staff and called for a DUTA General Body Meeting to discuss the October 16 incident.

Rudrashish Chakraborty, an associate professor at Kirori Mal College, criticised the "silence and complicity" of the university administration for not taking timely action and alleged the administration was shielding the culprits.

Jha, on October 17, said she had gone to the college after receiving complaints of "misbehaviour and physical assault" by the teacher, and she acted "impulsively in distress" during the altercation. She expressed regret for her reaction.

A video, purportedly showing a teacher being surrounded and assaulted inside the principal's office in the presence of police, has surfaced online. The Delhi University has constituted a six-member committee to investigate the alleged assault.