DU to consider proposal for Odia studies centre in EC meeting

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The University of Delhi's Executive Council is likely to consider setting up a Centre for Odia Studies with a budget of Rs 39 crores in its meeting on Friday, the agenda for the meeting said.

The proposal sets aside Rs 25 crore for infrastructure, Rs 3 crores for library and ICT facilities, and Rs 11 crore for annual recurring expenses such as salaries and research grants, the agenda noted.

According to the document, the budget estimate for the financial year 2026-27 has been set at Rs 1,651.42 crores, with an increase of Rs 339.09 crores over the revised estimate for 2025-26.

The Executive Council (EC) will also consider amending Rule 64(iii)(b) pertaining to the non-teaching staff service rules, following Delhi High Court directions asking the university to clarify who appoints, disciplines and hears appeals for such employees, the document stated.

The council will also review the revised budget estimates for 2025-26 and the proposed budget for 2026-27, it added.

It further said the Finance Committee has recommended approval for several construction works, including air-conditioning for Umang Bhawan on the North Campus and conditioning and furniture for the Electronics and Life Sciences facilities at the South Campus.

It has also sought approval for Rs 46.36 crore from university development funds for ongoing projects, the agenda added.

"The EC will also be informed about the decision to revise remuneration for laboratory staff for practical examinations, bringing their rates in line with those for theory exams," the agenda said.

It will also take note of appointments made by the vice-chancellor, the document added.