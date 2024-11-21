DU to extend re-evaluation option to law students, later to other professional courses

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) will allow its law students to apply for re-evaluation of its answer sheets, a facility previously unavailable to them, according to university officials.

This option is expected to roll out for LLB students in the next academic year and will later extend to students of management and medicine as well as other professional courses.

Re-evaluation is already available for most other undergraduate and postgraduate courses at DU.

"This change will ensure that students in professional courses also have the option to seek re-evaluation if they feel their answers were not properly assessed," a DU official said.

The Faculty of Law at DU, which comprises more than 10,000 students, will be the first to benefit.

Currently, DU charges Rs 1,000 per paper for re-evaluation and Rs 750 per paper for rechecking, which involves recounting marks without re-evaluating the answers.

Students are charged Rs 1,000 per paper for obtaining copies of answer sheets. These charges apply across all courses and are subject to periodic revisions, as per DU's website.

Officials believe the decision will not only benefit students but also encourage greater accountability in the evaluation process.

"This move will help all students to be able to apply for re-evaluation and also ensure that teachers are more careful while checking answer sheets," the official added.

The university plans to release detailed guidelines on re-evaluation for law students soon, followed by similar provisions for students of management and medicine courses.