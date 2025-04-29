DU to gift wristwatches to centenary year employees

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Delhi University will gift wristwatches to all employees who were "working or retired from the University services in the Centenary Year – from May 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023," the varsity's Registrar's office said.

The move is intended to make the 100-year milestone "more memorable," it said.

According to a circular, two specific models of HMT wristwatches were chosen for either sex.

"The Centenary Year being of historic importance for the University was celebrated throughout the year with great enthusiasm where Colleges of the University had also participated by organizing various events of significance," it read The Registrar's office has asked principals, directors, and provosts of all affiliated colleges, institutions, and hostels to "place the matter before the Governing Body/Managing Committee" of their units for a decision.

"The expenditure required shall be borne by the Colleges/Institutes/Hostels-Halls from the appropriate receipt," the circular said.

The University of Delhi was founded in 1922 through an Act by the Central legislative Assembly. It began with three colleges, St Stephen's, Hindu, and Ramjas, and Arts and Science faculties.

The varsity currently boasts of 77 colleges and recognises five institutes. PTI MHS VN VN