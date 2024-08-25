DU UG admissions: Nearly 19,000 allocations made over 71,600 sanctioned seats

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Delhi University on Sunday announced it has offered admission to 90,644 candidates, nearly 19,000 above its 71,600 sanctioned seats for admission into undergraduate programmes in various colleges for the Academic Session 2024-25.

The varsity released the second round of allocation list stating that 24,869 new candidates were offered admission in this round.

Of the total 43,067 candidates who had applied for an upgrade option in the previous round, wanting to change their college and course combination offered by DU, 27,554 candidates have got their choice of higher preferences accepted.

In the first round DU had made 65,775 allocations out of which 20,829 candidates had applied for freeze option accepting the college and course combination offered to them.

Candidates who have been shortlisted in round two are required to login to their dashboard and accept the allocation till 4.59 pm August 27. They will be able to submit the fees till 4.59 pm on August 30.

Only the candidates who will make the payment will be able to opt for "Upgrade" for the subsequent round.

"In the second allocation round, the University will be doing extra allocations to fill the seats optimally so that the Academic Session may begin from August 29, 2024," the varsity said in a statement.

As per the policy of the university, in the second round, all candidates who were rejected in round one due to invalid certificate or document have been reconsidered in the un-reserved category as per their merit and preference, subject to the availability of seats, the statement said.

The university has improvised the workflow of the admitted candidates who have been upgraded to another seat in the second round, it added.

The allocation of the candidates who have received an upgrade will be already activated for direct processing at the level of college, according to the statement.

"This feature will reduce the grievances to a larger extent which the university used to receive every year from the candidates who missed taking an action on their upgraded seats.

"Since the new allocation of already admitted candidates will be active, the colleges will be able to process the applications as soon as they are allocated," it said.

Such candidates are required to check their dashboard for the payment of differential fees, if any, the university said.

"Admission to upgraded seat will be considered complete only after successful realization of the admission fees," it added.

The DU will now declare the allocations to Performance-based programmes and Supernumerary quotas Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW), Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA), Sports and Ward in the third round of allocations. The schedule for the third round will be declared soon. PTI SJJ NB NB