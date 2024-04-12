DU VC inaugurates Centre of Excellence and Mirror Lab, signs MoU with HSE University, Russia

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Friday inaugurated a Centre of Excellence and Mirror Lab at the Faculty of Technology on Friday.

The varsity signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HSE University, Russia for knowledge and resource sharing among the universities.

The MoU was signed by Vikas Gupta, registrar, University of Delhi and Nikita Anisimov, rector, HSE University, Russia.

The MoU includes exchange of students, researchers and faculty along with sharing knowledge and experience within areas of mutual interest, a statement said.

The centre will provide HSE university an outlet to have campus presence in a foreign university land to promote academic exchanges also aimed at promoting joint research initiatives.

"This is the first step towards the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two universities in the spirit of friendship," Singh said emphasising on the cultural ties between the two nations.

Under the MoU, joint educational and research programme will also be developed, it said.

It will facilitate in bilateral research publications and organising joint conferences in any field including computing, IT, physics, social sciences and management as per mutual interests, the statement said. Design of short-term study programmes or intensive courses in identified areas, master projects, among others will also be included under the MoU.

The lectures may be organised online or the faculty from HSE may travel during selected periods, it said.