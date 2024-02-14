DU VC performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' for construction of Faculty of Technology building

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' to start the construction work of the new building of the Faculty of Technology.

Advertisment

The vice-chancellor announced that a target has been set to complete the construction work in the next 541 days.

The building will be ready by August 16, 2025, with a total cost of Rs 195.65 crore, he said.

According to an official statement, the Delhi University's Faculty of Technology will come up in an area of approximately 2,85, 000 sq. ft.

The building will have sustainable features viz. facilities of Greywater recycling for landscape irrigation and flushing, passive design strategies, solar photovoltaic energy generation and rainwater harvesting systems, it said. PTI SJJ AS AS AS