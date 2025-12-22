DU VC Yogesh Singh given additional charge of AICTE Chairman

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Delhi University Vice Chancellor was on Monday entrusted with additional charge of Chairman post at All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), officials said.

Former AICTE Chairman TG Sitharam's term ended on December 20. According to a letter issued by the Ministry of Education, Singh's appointment is until the appointment of a regular AICTE Chairman or until further orders whichever is earlier.

Former Vice Chancellor of Delhi Technological University, Singh is 23rd Vice Chancellor of Delhi University.

He has also served as the Chairperson of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). In August 2023, he was also given the additional charge of Director of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA).

Previously, he was Director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, Delhi (2014-17), Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University, Baroda (Gujarat) from 2011 to 2014. PTI GJS NB