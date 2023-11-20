DU VC Yogesh Singh inaugurates India Mushroom Summit 2023

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Monday inaugurated the three-day 'India Mushroom Summit 2023', an official statement said.

In his inaugural address, the vice chancellor inspired the "young Bharat" to contribute to the growth and development of 'New India' and also proposed collaboration and skill training programmes in partnership with Delhi University.

The The India Mushroom Summit 2023 aims to provide a platform for in-depth discussions, innovative ideas, and knowledge sharing on all fungi-related research and projects, a statement said.

The summit commenced with an exhibition showcasing diverse stalls put up by industry participants from India and abroad.

Singh was the chief guest of the event and Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, was present as the guest of honour.

During his keynote address, Tiwari emphasised on the need of technical and practical assistance in the field of mushroom cultivation and also offered the assistance of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship through required funding and training programmes.

The summit is being organised by Milkyway Spawn Co Ltd in collaboration with Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women, University of Delhi and Campus of Open Learning, University of Delhi from November 20-22. The dignitaries also released the Indian Mushroom Journal titled 'Mushroom Chronicles' on the occasion. PTI SJJ RPA