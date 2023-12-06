DU withdraws Strategic Plan 2022-2047 after opposition by Academic Council

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The emergent Academic Council meeting convened to consider the revised Strategic Plan for Delhi University (2022-2047) withdrew the document owing to dissent by the elected members on Wednesday.

The Strategic Plan will be revised and reintroduced in the Academic Council for its approval, according to officials.

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has asked the council members to give their suggestions on the vision document to the committee formed to look into linguistic nuances of the draft.

The committee has been instructed to revise the document based on the suggestions and submit it before the council members at the earliest.

The updated document of the strategic plan will be tabled in the next AC meeting, an official statement said.

The AC members submitted a dissent note highlighting several issues in the Strategic Plan for the university which included allegations such as plagiarism of content in the document.

"This document is heavily plagiarised from different sources, which includes Ohio State University Advancement Strategic Plan, University of Sheffield Vision and Strategic Plan, Strategic Plan 2016-21 of Friends College Kaimosi, Kenya, among other sources," a teacher alleged.

The teachers further raised several apprehensions regarding the vision document of the university saying it paves the way for a potential fee increase, commercialisation and privatisation of education in a public funded institute.

The DU's Academic Council on November 30 gave its nod to several key proposals including a implementation of a dual degree programme, which allow students to pursue two academic degrees simultaneously through regular and open learning modes. PTI SJJ CK