Dual power centres do not benefit any government: Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) Batting strongly for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said dual power centres are detrimental to any government.

Advertisment

Abdullah also asserted that the government should be allowed to function independently, reflecting the will of the people who have chosen their own representatives in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We want statehood. It is a commitment made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir -- not just once, but several times. This promise was made publicly, in Parliament as well as in the Supreme Court. It has been repeatedly assured that full statehood will be restored to Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

Responding to a question on restoration of statehood and the dual power setup in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said, "Dual power centres are not beneficial to any government. No other state operates under such an arrangement. There should always be a single power centre." "It is the right of Jammu and Kashmir to have its own state government. People have elected a government, and it must be allowed to function independently," he added. PTI AB ARI