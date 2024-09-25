Dubai-bound flight, cleared following smoke, proceeds for onward journey

Chennai, Sep 24 (PTI) A Dubai-bound Emirates flight, whose onward journey on Tuesday was delayed following detection of smoke from the wing portion, left for its destination past midnight after due checks and clearance, officials at the airport said.

The flight with 280 passengers left for Dubai at 12.40 am, they said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, just before its departure, smoke emanated from the wing portion of the flight, leading to a flutter. A video of the purported incident showed smoke coming out from the tail part of the airplane as well.

After the smoke was noticed at 9.15 pm on Tuesday, officials were alerted by the flight crew and technical experts inspected the airplane and the smoke ceased in about 10 minutes, even as fire tenders also arrived.

The reason for the smoke was not disclosed immediately by authorities. PTI COR SA