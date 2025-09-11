Dubai Crown Prince inaugurates IIM Ahmedabad's UAE campus

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Thursday inaugurated the Dubai campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, according to the Ministry of Education.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is on a two-day visit to the UAE, termed it another big leap towards globalisation of India's education.

"IIM Ahmedabad Dubai campus will take the best of India to the world. Dubai, today, has provided the perfect launchpad to the ethos of 'Indian in spirit, global in outlook' by hosting the IIM Ahmedabad international campus," Pradhan wrote on X.

Pradhan also met Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the UAE.

"Both leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation in higher education and agreed to further deepen knowledge bridges, making knowledge, innovation, and research central pillars of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the MoE said in an official statement.

"The discussions also focused on joint research in critical and emerging areas, capacity building and promoting two-way cultural and academic exchanges. Reaffirming that India is a global hotspot of talent and the UAE a global economic hub, both sides underscored their shared commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties and advancing mutual priorities," it added.

On Wednesday, Pradhan visited the Abu Dhabi campus of IIT Delhi.

He also inaugurated Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) on the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus, a first-ever AIC hosted in an Indian institution overseas.

Pradhan's UAE visit is aimed at exploring collaborations in the field of education, fostering academic excellence and innovations and new avenues of partnership to meet the aspirations of the students and youths of both countries.