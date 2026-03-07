Dubai-Kolkata Emirates flight resumes operations

Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) After a few days of disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict, Dubai-based airline Emirates resumed services to Kolkata airport on Saturday evening, with the first aircraft from the Gulf nation expected to land late at night.

An Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said Emirates flight EK 572, operating from Dubai (DXB) to Kolkata (CCU), took off from Dubai at 7:43 pm IST. The flight, originally scheduled to arrive here at 6:50 pm, now has a revised estimated time of arrival (ETA) of 11:50 pm.

After landing at NSC Bose International Airport, the aircraft will operate the return service, EK 573, scheduled to depart at 1:30 am instead of the original 8:25 pm.

This will be the first Emirates arrival in Kolkata after the recent conflict-related disruptions in West Asia.

Earlier in the day, a flydubai flight from Dubai arrived at the city airport at 12:53 am with 163 passengers.

It later left for Dubai with 92 passengers, the AAI spokesperson said.

A Qatar Airways flight left Kolkata for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, he said.

On Friday, seven international flights from Kolkata to Gulf countries were cancelled due to the ongoing conflict, the official said. PTI SUS BSM MNB