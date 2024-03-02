Dubbing rebel MLAs as ‘black snakes’, burning their effigies wrong: BJP’s Vipin Parmar

Shimla, Mar 2 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former minister Vipin Parmar on Saturday said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s remarks terming rebel Congress MLAs as “black snakes” were unfortunate, and added that the government was fomenting clashes in legislators’ constituencies.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Parmar said, "The government is supposed to maintain law and order but it is instigating clashes across the state. Burning of effigies of MLAs is wrong.” Sukhu, addressing a public meeting in Dharampur on Friday, said “six black snakes” of Congress party “sold their honour” to destabilise the state government. They also abstained from voting on a budget which had welfare schemes for the poor, the chief minister had said.

Six Congress rebels had cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, leading to the defeat of the party’s official candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

This triggered a crisis and the party's central leadership sent a team of observers to talk with Congress MLAs in Shimla. Meanwhile, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania disqualified the six MLAs for allegedly defying a party whip on voting for the state Budget in the assembly.

Advertisment

Parmar said the disqualification of six Congress MLAs was “unconstitutional and undemocratic”. Dharnas and demonstrations are being organised in the constituencies of rebel MLAs and independents who voted in favour of the BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha polls.

Fifteen BJP MLAs were suspended during the budget session and six MLAs were disqualified to demonstrate majority but in fact the government has been reduced to a minority, he said.

"The government has already lost the right to remain in power and statements and actions of the chief minister are reflection of his nervousness and infighting in Congress has reached its peak with MLAs and ministers expressing their grievances openly," he added.

Parmar said the announcement of resignation by a minister, criticism of the functioning of the government within the party, and allegations that MLAs and ministers were being ignored prove that the government is in “deep crisis and has lost the confidence of the people”.

After the cross-voting, Vikramaditya Singh, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh's son, had announced his resignation from the Cabinet but softened his stand after a meeting with the observers. PTI BPL SKY SKY