Dubey mocks Moitra, calls her 'Dubai Didi' over cross examination demand

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday took a jibe at TMC MP Mahua Moitra for misspelling his name as 'Dubai' in a letter to Ethic Committee chairman Vinod Sonkar, and mocked her by calling her 'Dubai didi'.

Moitra wrote to the Ethics Committee chairman on Friday, seeking to postpone her appearance before the panel for examination after November 5 stating that she has prior commitments in her constituency as Durga Puja celebrations continue in West Bengal.

Moitra also sought to cross-question Darshan Hiranandani, who has been at the centre of the 'cash for questions' allegation, and has turned approver in the case. In one of the paragraphs of Moitra's letter to Sonkar, Dubey's name was misspelt as 'Dubai'.

Taking a jibe at Moitra over the typo, Dubey said, "The accused MP is so intoxicated by Dubai that even my name has been changed to Dubai in the letter written to the Chairman of the Ethics Committee. By changing my name, 'Mohtarma' has described her mental condition." In another post on X, he said, "Dubai Didi asked for cross-examining some people. Under the rules of Lok Sabha, especially page 246 of the Kaul-Shakdher book, the witness is protected from court... Answers are needed on the question of (hampering) national security and corruption..." According to the Practice and Procedure of Parliament by M.N. Kaul and S.L. Shakdher, a book which has compilation of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha which was quoted by Dubey, "witnesses, petitioners and their counsel, who appear before any House or any committee thereof, are protected under article 105(3) from suits and molestation in respect of what they say in the House or a Committee." In a letter to Ethics panel chairperson Sonkar, Moitra said she looks forward to appearing before the Committee at any date chosen after November 5, 2023.

She also said that Darshan Hiranandani should appear before the committee and provide a "detailed verified list of the alleged gifts & favours he allegedly provided to me." She said Hiranandani, in a public interview to a news channel, expressed his willingness to appear before the committee, and said she should be given a chance to cross-question him. PTI AO AO VN VN