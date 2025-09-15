DUCAB Group keen to provide cable solutions for Bangalore Metro

Bengaluru, Sep 15 (PTI) DUCAB Group, a leading cable manufacturing company headquartered in Dubai, has expressed interest in supplying its advanced cable solutions to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL).

A senior delegation from the company met Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Monday to explore potential areas of collaboration, the minister's office said in a release.

Following the meeting, the minister said that DUCAB has already initiated discussions with BMRCL and its contractors for the supply of fire-survival and extra-high-voltage cables for the city's Metro network.

Jointly owned by the governments of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, DUCAB has also offered to support the construction of 132KV/33KV substations to ensure uninterrupted power supply for Namma Metro, he said.

In addition, the company has shown interest in providing sustainable energy cable solutions for Bengaluru's upcoming suburban railway system as well as the expanded Kempegowda International Airport (Terminal 2), Patil added. PTI KSU KH