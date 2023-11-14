Dudhwa National Park to reopen for tourists from Wednesday

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) With around 33 per cent decrease in its tariff rates and focus on enhanced amenities for tourists, the Dudhwa National Park is now all set to greet its visitors here from Wednesday.

Field Director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Lalit Verma said, "The Dudhwa National Park would reopen for the tourists and other visitors from November 15.

"The tourist season in Dudhwa would commence from tomorrow with UP Forest Minister Arun Kumar Saxena inaugurating the session. Reduction in Dudhwa safari tariffs from this season are expected to attract more tourists." Saxena further added, "The park would fully satisfy the tourists this year as the upgradation of tourist spots and road management has increased chances of tiger-sighting.

During the last season, visitors were able to frequently sight tigers. This year, the tourists have good chances to sight tigers, sloth bears, wild elephants, swamp deer and other wild species." Meanwhile, in view of the Dudhwa tourism season, Kheri Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha issued an advisory for the visitors.

The advisory stated that no tourist would be allowed to carry fire-arms or pets in the national park, or to use horns, transistors, music sets or other such sound-making devices which could cause disturbance to wild animals. Trekking would be allowed only on the prescribed routes.

The Dudhwa National Park is a protected area established in 1977 covering an area of 490 square kilometres.

It is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including tigers, leopards, elephants, sloth bears, and over 450 species of birds. The park is also known for its unique ecosystem, which includes grasslands, swamps, and dense forests.