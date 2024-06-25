Dudhwa Tiger Reserve closes for tourists ahead of monsoon

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jun 25 (PIT) The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), which comprises Dudhwa National Park, Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary and Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary closed for tourists on Tuesday ahead of monsoon arrival.

The tourist season in DTR will resume on November 15.

Field Director, DTR, Lalit Verma told PTI that after the last batch of tourists completed their safari on Tuesday, a ceremonial closing ceremony was held during which they were given a warm farewell with flower petals.

"The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve's entry gate was locked to mark the close of this year's tourist season," he said.

DTR opens for the public on November 15 every year and closes on June 15.

However, this year, the Uttar Pradesh government allowed tourist activities in tiger reserves in the state till June 25 due to a delayed monsoon.

Verma said DTR witnessed increased tourist footfall, both from India and abroad, this season.

A total of 64,401 tourists visited Dudhwa National Park, Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary and Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary this year, which is 54.01 per cent more than last year's figure of 41,815, he said.

As many as 352 foreign tourists visited DTR this season as against 137 last year, he added. PTI COR ABN DIV DIV