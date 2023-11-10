Due to Cong govt's economic mismanagement, Rajasthan has highest power tariff in country: BJP

Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) The BJP on Friday attacked the Congress government in poll-bound Rajasthan, alleging that due to its economic mismanagement, people in the state pay the highest power tariff in the country.

"Before coming to power (in 2018), the Congress had promised that it would not increase the price of electricity by even a single penny in Rajasthan," Union Minister and senior BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told reporters at the party headquarters here.

In a statement, the BJP alleged that the state government is "looting 1.39 crore consumers of the state through expensive electricity".

"Due to the failure of the Congress and economic mismanagement, today Rajasthan is getting the most expensive electricity in the country," Shekhawat said.

"In 2018, the price of electricity in the state was Rs 5.55 per unit, which has increased to Rs 11.90 per unit today," he said.

Ahead of the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections, Bhagirath Meharia returned to the BJP. Meharia was the BJP candidate from Khinvsar in 2013. He had joined the Congress on October 25. PTI AG ANB ANB