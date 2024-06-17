Due to less water from Haryana, water level in Wazirabad decreased by 6.20 feet: Atishi

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday visited the Wazirabad barrage and said that due to less water from Haryana, the water level in Wazirabad decreased by 6.20 feet.

Atishi said the Yamuna river water comes from Haryana into Wazirabad pond from where it supplies to other water treatment plants of Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla.

"If no water is received, how will the water treatment plants work? We appeal to Haryana that the people in Delhi are worried and they should release water in Yamuna river because unless they release water in Yamuna, there will be continuous water shortage in Delhi," she said.

The minister said the water level left in the Wazirabad barrage today was so less that islands are visible in the middle.

All the water from here was sent to the Wazirabad water treatment plant, Chandrawal water treatment plant and Okhla water treatment plant. Now, there is a problem of water treatment in these three plants, Atishi said.

The water production in Delhi is being done from Yamuna's water. One part of the water comes to Wazirabad barrage, the other part comes to Bawana Contact Point from Munak Canal. The Munak Canal is receiving less water, on the other hand there is no water at Wazirabad barrage, she added.

"In this situation, the water supply to Delhiites is decreasing because water from Yamuna is supplied to treatment plant from where the purified water is supplied to different parts of Delhi. If water is not going to the water treatment plant, then how can the supplied water reach completely?" Atishi said.

Due to less water being released in Yamuna for Delhi, the water level in Wazirabad has fallen by 6.20 feet and this has led to a water crisis in Delhi, she added.

Releasing the data, the Delhi government said that on June 17, 2023, the water level at Wazirabad was 674.50 feet, but on June 17, 2024, it was found to be only 668.30 feet. Similarly, on June 1, 2023, the water level at Wazirabad was 674.40 feet, while on June 1, 2024, the water level here was found to be 670.90 feet.

At present, the water level should be at 674.5 feet at Wazirabad barrage. It reduced to 668 on Monday.

Atishi said that due to less water coming from Haryana, the water level in the Munak Canal was also less in June as compared to last year.

Delhi's water treatment plants produce 1005 MGD of water in normal times but due to shortage of raw water, it has fallen to 917 MGD, the minister said.

“Production has decreased by 48 MGD in the Wazirabad water treatment plant alone. Many filters of the Wazirabad water treatment plant are closed due to a shortage of water. On the other hand, if we look at the Munak Canal also, then barely 902, 903, and 905 cusecs of water are coming," said Atishi.

“So, it is natural that when water does not come from the source itself, then the production of water will be less, if the production of water is less, then the supply will reach the people less and people will be troubled,” she added.

The minister said the "Haryana Irrigation Department has given time to our officers on Tuesday".

"Senior officers of the level of Additional Chief Secretary of Delhi government will go to Haryana on Tuesday,” she added.

Atishi said the Hathnikund Barrage comes under Haryana and water is released into the Yamuna from there. But flow meters have not been installed there yet due to which it is not possible to measure how much water Haryana is releasing for Delhi.

In such a situation, it is wrong for Haryana to claim that it is sending a sufficient amount of water to Delhi, because due to a lack of flow meters, Haryana does not have any real data for this, she said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP alleged that in the last two months of water crisis in Delhi, everyone has got to know that there is negligible shortage of raw water or treated water in Delhi for those who can buy water.

It's the poor who are suffering but the water minister instead of controlling water pipeline leakages or water theft is working to overtime to mislead the people, the party said. PTI NIT AS AS