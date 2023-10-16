Due to riots during SP rule, no one was willing to invest in UP before: CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state saw several riots during the previous government's rule, due to which no one was willing to invest in the state.

The chief minister said when the BJP came to power, it prioritised law and order and brought in reforms to enable ease of doing business in the state.

"Riots used to take place in UP and anarchy was at its peak here. The law and order situation was worse. In such a situation, no investor was willing to invest in the state," Adityanath said while addressing a programme here.

"As soon as our government came into power, we prioritised improving the law and order situation. We implemented necessary reforms for ease of doing business, connecting the youth with the Prime Minister's skill development scheme. As a result, in the Global Investors' Summit held in February 2023, the state received proposals for an investment of Rs 38 lakh crore," he said.

This, he said, will directly provide jobs to over 1 crore youths.

"The state's youth will no longer have to look for jobs in other states. They will be able to channelise their energy and talent for Uttar Pradesh's development, making it a leading economy in the country that no one can stop," he added.

Adityanath inaugurated a dairy product project, constructed in Sector 26 of the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), at a cost of Rs 114 crore, covering an area of 20,067 square metres.

Adityanath said the dairy will require five lakh litres of milk, indirectly benefiting around one lakh families from whom it will be procured.

"Additionally, 300 people will directly receive employment, while 1,500 others will be associated with the operation of the plant.

"There has been a recent influx of investment in GIDA, which includes companies like Gallant, Ankur TMX, Varun Beverages, PepsiCo and Tatva Plastics. This has brought a new wave of development in eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Gorakhpur, creating opportunities for employment and economic growth," he said.

The chief minister said the Gorakhpur Link Expressway is being connected to the Purvanchal Expressway, and industrial units will be established along both expressways. This expansion will create numerous job and employment opportunities, he said. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY