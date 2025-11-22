Dumper falls on e-rickshaw, claims three lives in Jharkhand

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Nov 22 (PTI) Three persons were killed and one sustained serious injury when an iron-ore laden dumper fell on an e-rickshaw in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Saturday, a police officer said.

The incident occurred when the driver lost control of the dumper allegedly due to bad road conditions, and fell on the e-rikshaw at Chaliama under Rajnagar police station area.

Two persons died on the spot, while two injured individuals were taken to a hospital. One of the injured succumbed in the hospital, Officer-in-Charge of Rajnagar police station Chanchal Kumar said.

He said an investigation was underway to find out the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, road traffic was disrupted following the accident, and a large number of vehicles were stranded on either side of the road. PTI BS NN