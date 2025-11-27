Dumper falls on railway tracks in UP's Barabanki; train services disrupted

Barabanki (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A loaded dumper broke through the railing of an overbridge, and plunged nearly 25 feet onto the railway track near Burhwal junction, leaving the driver seriously injured and disrupting train movement in the area, officials said on Thursday.

The impact of the fall on Wednesday night snapped overhead electric wires on the rail tracks, causing the Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express to halt abruptly.

Passengers reported hearing a loud explosion, prompting the loco pilot to apply emergency brakes.

Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said no train passenger was injured.

"The dumper, loaded with plywood, fell onto the tracks. The driver was seriously injured and has been admitted to the hospital," he said.

The dumper driver was rescued after cutting open the cabin and was rushed to the district hospital, where his condition remains critical.

Railway officials and local police reached the spot shortly after receiving the alert.

It took nearly two hours to clear the debris and remove the dumper from the tracks, during which several trains were halted at nearby stations. The Garib Rath Express was stranded for about two hours, rail officials said. Burhwal Junction Railway Protection Force in-charge Ravi Kumar said the train movement resumed only after the damaged wires were repaired and the track was cleared.

Rail services gradually returned to normal after the two-hour disruption.