Dumper plunges into gorge in J-K’s Ramban; driver killed

Banihal/Jammu, Aug 28 (PTI) A 40-year-old dumper driver was killed when his vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place around 8 am near Hanjoos on under construction Siran-Sirachi link road in Khari tehsil, said a police official.

The driver Mohammad Iqbal Khan, a resident of Chanpa village of Batote, was found critically injured by the rescuers and was taken to sub-district hospital Banihal, the officials said.

The driver succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the Government Medical College hospital Anantnag for specialized treatment, they said.