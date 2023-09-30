Dumper truck driver blocks way of SDM, his team in Nuh

Nuh (Haryana), Sep 29 (PTI) In an incident allegedly involving the mining mafia, the driver of an overloaded dumper truck tried to knock over whoever came in its way when a sub-divisional magistrate and his team signalled the vehicle to stop for checking in this Haryana district, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

They said the driver of the dumper truck, while escaping, also blocked the way of the SDM and his team after throwing stones on the road.

In another incident, an overloaded dumper that was seized was forcibly taken back by its driver after beating up a police constable.

Two separate cases were registered at the Sadar Tauru and Ferozpur Jhirka police stations over the incidents that occurred on Wednesday.

Advertisment

In the first incident, Tauru SDM Sanjeev Kumar and his team signalled a truck overloaded with mined material to stop around 2 pm, but the driver allegedly pressed the accelerator, trying to knock down whoever came in the way.

Though the driver fled with the vehicle, the SDM's security team managed to arrest an accomplice of the driver identified as Mustafa.

"Mustafa was let off on bail after he joined the investigation. A special team has been formed to look into the matter and raids are being conducted to nab the main accused," said Inspector Hukam Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sadar Tauru police station.

Advertisment

In the other incident, according to a complaint filed by Head Constable Rishipal, deployed at the Haryana Enforcement Bureau police chowki in Nuh, they intercepted an overloaded dumper that was headed to the Biwa hill area.

Constable Suraj sat in the vehicle. On the way to the police station, two persons got into the dumper truck from the driver's side, beat up Suraj and drove away with the truck towards the Biwa hill area after breaking a toll barrier.

An FIR was registered at the Ferozpur Jhirka police station on Thursday. A senior police officer said they are conducting raids to nab the accused.

Notably, Deputy Superintendent of Police Surender Singh was allegedly run over by a dumper truck during a raid against illegal stone mining in Nuh last year.

Singh was posted in Tauru town of Nuh. PTI COR SUN RC