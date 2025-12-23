Dumper truck falls off culvert after brake failure; three dead, one missing

Damoh (MP), Dec 23 (PTI) Three people were killed when a dumper truck overturned while passing a culvert and fell into a ravine due to the failure of brakes in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

One passenger in the truck has been missing since late Monday night, when the incident occurred in the Batiagarh police station area.

"The driver of the truck lost control of the wheel after its brakes failed. The vehicle flipped and landed into a ravine with a depth of 25 feet," said Batiagadh police station in-charge Rajni Shukla.

The truck was headed to Batiagarh, about 45 km from Damoh, when the incident occurred.

Nitendra Yadav (42) and Dharmendra Lodhi (35) were killed on the spot, while Shahbad Hussain (45) succumbed to his injuries en route to Jabalpur, Shukla added.

A case has been registered, and a search is on for the missing person. PTI COR MAS NSK