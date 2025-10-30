Duo booked for abusing policemen in Bhopal

Bhopal, Oct 30 (PTI) A case has been registered against two persons for allegedly abusing policemen while in an inebriated state, an official said on Thursday.

According to the FIR, on the intervening night of October 26-27, a police patrol team spotted two men, who appeared to be drunk, near Gate No. 3 of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal.

When the police team questioned the duo, they allegedly claimed to be doctors from the premier institution and began abusing the cops. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, police officials present at the scene repeatedly try to calm down the two doctors, but they continue with their aggressive behaviour.

The case has been registered against the two, identified as Prakalp Gupta and Sahil Chauhan, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 353, which relates to obstructing government work and causing public nuisance, the official said.

Baghsewania police station in-charge Amit Soni told PTI Videos that an investigation is underway. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe, he said. PTI BNS MAS NR