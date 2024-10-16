Duo booked for duping two with fake letters promising jobs at Mumbai hospital

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man and a woman for cheating two persons with bogus letters offering them jobs at a private hospital in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The two have identified the accused as Priyanshi Shrivastava and Javed Sheikh.

In May, one Masoom Sheikh approached the hospital in Andheri saying he had been recruited for a position in the computer billing department. The hospital checked the “appointment letter” he was carrying and found it to be fake, the official said.

Masoom told the staff that he had met Priyanshi at the hospital and had paid her Rs 20,000 for the job.

In its police complaint, Kokilaben Hospital said a woman named Suhana Anjan approached them in July with an “offer letter” to join as a “Trainee Embryologist”. The hospital again found the letter to be fake.

Anjan told the hospital staff that she had paid Rs 50,000 to the accused Javed Sheikh for the job, said the official from Versova police station.

Acting on the hospital’s complaint, police on Tuesday booked the two accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and forgery, he said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI ZA NR