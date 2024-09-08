Duo booked in Thane district for duping man of Rs 47 lakh

Thane, Sep 8 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have booked two individuals for allegedly cheating a Bhiwandi resident of Rs 47 lakh over a business deal, an official said on Sunday.

Between December 2020 and April 2021, the accused made complainant Ismail Rizwan Mandekar mortgage his gold jewellery for Rs 47 lakh and took the money promising him a stake in a catering business, the official said.

However, the accused, identified as Salman Afroze Qureshi and Alshad Jakuddin Qazi, did not fulfil the promise despite follow-ups, said the official from Narpoli police station, citing the complaint.

A probe is being carried out under the supervision of sub-inspector Vijay More, he added. PTI COR NR