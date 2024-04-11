Duo chops off man’s hands, stabs him to death in Surat

Surat, Apr 11 (PTI) Two individuals cut off a 37-year-old man’s hands and killed him with sharp weapons on a busy road in Gujarat’s Surat city on Thursday, the police said.

Bhajan Sardar was fatally assaulted when he was going to meet his sister in the Udhana locality, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bhagirathsinh Gadhvi.

Sardar was driving an SUV when he was intercepted by another vehicle. Two men came out and chopped off Sardar’s hands and stabbed him in the neck, leaving him dead in a pool of blood in the presence of onlookers, the official said.

The victim had got into a fight with some persons in Maharashtra’s Pune sometime ago and the murder might have been committed in revenge, Gadhvi said.

The crime is being investigated from all angles, the police official said.

“We have learnt that the victim had injured some persons in a fight in Pune, and it is likely that he was murdered in this connection,” he told reporters.

The attack doesn’t appear to be the fallout of a gang war, he said.

The victim and the assailants knew one another. “They had reached a compromise after the fight in Pune. So what triggered the attack is a matter of investigation,” he said. PTI COR KA NR