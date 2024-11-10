Duo from Canada-based Arsh Dalla’s gang held in Punjab for killing murder convict in Gwalior

Gwalior, Nov 10 (PTI) Two shooters of Canada-based Khalistani extremist Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, were arrested in Punjab on Sunday for allegedly killing a murder convict out on parole in Gwalior this week, police said.

Satpal, brother of Sukhvinder whom the convict Jaswant Singh Gill had killed eight years ago, contacted Punjab’s Navjot Singh, alias Neetu, and Anmolpreet Singh, alias Vishal, for the murder in Madhya Pradesh, said Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh.

“Our investigations are connecting Satpal to the shooters. His wife’s family lives in Punjab, he said.

Asked whether Satpal is in Canada, the official said he has migrated to the North American nation but visits India at times. Whether he is in India or not, the investigation will ascertain, the SP said.

Citing the ongoing probe, MP police said they won’t be able to comment at this stage if Dalla played a role in the contract killing in Gwalior.

Gill’s killers were also wanted in connection with another murder in Punjab and will be brought to Gwalior after legal formalities, the SP said. According to Punjab police, the two are from Arsh Dalla's gang.

Dalla, who has been accused of involvement in targeted killings, terror financing and extortion in Punjab, was in January last year designated a terrorist by the Indian government. The Khalistani extremist is likely to have been arrested in Canada in connection with a shooting, sources claimed here on Sunday.

The Gwalior SP said their Punjab counterparts cooperated to round up the accused, both in their 30s.

The duo had stayed in a hotel in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

They arrived on a motorcycle and shot Gill outside his house in the Dabra area, around 40 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday night.

The two pumped three bullets from a close range, and Gill slumped on the spot, he said.

The official said Gill was sentenced to life imprisonment in a 2016 murder case and had been out on parole since October 28.

Gill’s family too suspect that his murder was a fallout of an old enmity.

The convict had killed his wife's cousin Sukhvinder eight years ago in Gwalior.

The family of the Sukhvinder have shifted to Canada. PTI COR LAL ARU NR