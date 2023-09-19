Duo held after encounter in UP's Sultanpur after woman thrown in canal

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) Two assailants were were arrested during an encounter here on Tuesday after one of them allegedly attacked a woman and threw her in a canal, police said.

The accused duo, who are brothers, had several cases, including murder, previously registered against them, they added.

Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said that a woman, who worked in Delhi, reached Sultanpur on Monday at the behest of one of the accused Gausjama Khan.

Gausjama, who was an old acquaintance of the woman, aged around 20 years, kept roaming with her in the city throughout the day.

After learning from the woman that her marriage was being fixed with another person, the accused took her near a bridge in front of Harora canal in Dhanpatganj here and attacked her on the neck with a knife, after which he pushed her into the canal, Barma said.

The victim was taken to a community health centre for first aid, where the doctors referred her to the district hospital. She is undergoing treatment at the hospital, and her condition is said to be normal, the SP said.

Based on a complaint by the woman's brother, a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Dhanpatangaj police station here.

Barma said that during a search operation for the accused on Tuesday, Khan and his brother Afroz opened fire on the police. The police fired at Gausjama and his elder brother in retaliation, which left them injured.

He said both the accused have been sent to a community health centre for first aid.

Gausjama is a history-sheeter under the Baldirai police station and had been in Mumbai for the last several months. He had come to Sultanpur in connection with the hearing of a murder case, the police said.

Afroz is also a murder accused, and many other criminal cases are registered against the brother duo in Sultanpur and Ayodhya. PTI COR NAV MNK RPA