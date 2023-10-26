Duo held for assaulting traffic cop in UP's Meerut

Aligarh (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a traffic inspector during a scuffle here, police said.

Advertisment

The clash erupted after a motorbike owner refused to pay a fine imposed on him saying the traffic inspector was inebriated and misbehaved with him.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening during a vehicle checking drive at Rasalganj under the Bannadevi police station here.

The traffic police intercepted a man for riding a motorbike with a modified silencer that emanated sounds resembling that of firecrackers.

Advertisment

The police were about to levy a fine on the vehicle owner when he tried to browbeat the police team claiming that he was a member of the ruling party. When the police refused to cower in, the man called his aides who joined him in the altercation with the police.

The group started protesting and blocked traffic on the Grand Trunk Road. They alleged that the police inspector who had fined the motorbike owner was drunk and had misbehaved with him.

The protesters also allegedly thrashed the traffic inspector.

Advertisment

The blockade continued for about one hour until senior police officials reached the spot and restored order.

The police booked two men Vishal Gupta and Sonu for assaulting the police inspector on duty and 12 others in the same case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani on Thursday told reporters that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

SP (Traffic) Mukesh Chandra told reporters that a medical examination of the injured police officer had shown "no evidence" that he was drunk. PTI COR NAV RPA RPA