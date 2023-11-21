Duo held for robbing Rs 47 lakh at gunpoint from biz man's office in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two persons for allegedly robbing Rs 47 lakh at gunpoint from a businessman's office in the clock market near the Red Fort area here, officials said on Monday.

According to the complainant Sanjay Kumar, who said he works in the office of businessman Shayam Gupta, the incident took place around 5 pm on November 9, they added.

A man came to their office and asked them to clear his pending dues. Another person followed him and locked the gate from inside, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

The duo then allegedly robbed Rs 47 lakh from the office at gunpoint. Following a statement, an FIR was registered and an investigation was launched, the DCP said.

Several teams were formed to trace the accused and more than 500 CCTV footage clips were checked to identify the duo. They were finally arrested from Punjab's Ludhiana on Sunday, he added.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sanjay (41) and his associate Tushar Sharma (31). The police are tying to nab a third accused, Deepak Dutt, for his alleged involvement in the robbery case, the DCP said.

The police said they have recovered from the accused Rs 13 lakh, jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh, a motorcycle worth Rs 2.55 lakh. "During interrogation, the accused told the police that he had paid house loan, credit card bills, and other loans using the robbed money," the DCP said, adding that most of the looted cash has been seized and further recovery is underway. PTI BM RPA