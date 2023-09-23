Duo held for thrashing staff of electronics store over delay in iPhone delivery

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly beating up an employee of an electronic store in north Delhi's Roop Nagar over a delay in delivery of an iPhone they ordered, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday at a Croma store on Roop Nagar Bungalow Road, the police said.

After receiving a PCR call about the incident, the police reached the showroom where they were told by the staff that the two accused -- Jaskirat Singh and Mandeep Singh -- had booked an iPhone-15 at the Croma centre, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The duo picked up a fight with the employee as the store failed to deliver their booked phone on Friday, the expected delivery date, Kalsi said.

A purported video of the incident is being circulated on social media, the veracity of which can not be confirmed by PTI, showing two persons thrashing the employees inside the showroom.

Following the incident, preventive action under Section 107/151 of the Criminal Procedure Code was taken against the duo and both were arrested on Friday, the DCP said.

Apple on Friday started selling the iPhone 15 series, which comes in the price range of Rs 79,900 to Rs 1,99,900.

Apple has for the first time made available the 'made-in-India' iPhone on the same day it started selling the devices in the country and other parts of the globe. PTI NIT RPA