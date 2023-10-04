Duo held in Gurugram for death threat to music company director

Gurugram, Oct 3 (PTI) Gurugram police arrested a Haryanvi singer and a man who claimed to be the nephew of gangster Kala Jatheri for allegedly threatening to kill the director of a music company, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the director of Gem Tunes Music Company had filed a complaint at the Sector 37 police station here on September 17, saying he got a phone call from a man named Deepak alias Kachcha.

The caller claimed to be the nephew of gangster Kala Jatheri and threatened to kill the director if he did not end the company's agreement with Haryanvi singer Manoj alias Guru, the police added.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and a team of the Manesar crime unit arrested the accused duo from Sector 37 on Monday, the police said.

Deepak is a resident of Jatheri village in Sonepat while singer Manoj hails from Shiv Nagar in Hisar district. Two mobile phones along with SIM cards were recovered from their possession, they added.

During the interrogation, the accused told the police that Manoj had a five-year contract with Gem Tunes Music Company, under which he was told that the company would release 10-12 of his songs in a year and also organise his live programmes, a senior police officer said.

However, after the music company did not adhere to the contract's terms, Manoj took Deepak's help to end the contract. Deepak then threatened the director of the music company to kill him if he did not end the agreement, the officer said.

Manoj had befriended Deepak when he performed at a birthday party of Kala Jatheri's brother, ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said.

Deepak has previous cases of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act registered against him in Sonepat, the ACP added. PTI COR RPA