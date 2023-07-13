Duo involved in double murder nabbed after encounter in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Two criminals allegedly involved in the murder of two daily wagers in the Welcome area on Tuesday were arrested from northeast Delhi after an encounter, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The accused, identified as Shahbaz (22) and Misbah (21), were nabbed on Wednesday night following an encounter with a police team in the Kabir Nagar area behind Ambedkar College, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Two daily wage labourers -- Bablu and Pradeep -- were shot dead in northeast Delhi's Welcome area around 2 am on Tuesday.

A case was registered and Shahbaz and Misbah, both residents of Jafrabad, were identified as the main accused in the case, police said.

Advertisment

During interrogation, it was revealed that Shahbaz had been beaten up in Mandoli jail in 2019 after a mobile phone was recovered from his possession in the jail. He suspected that Bablu (deceased), who was in the same jail, was the informer, the DCP said.

The accused were on a scooter when the police team intercepted them, Tirkey said.

However, the duo, who were carrying semi-automatic pistols, fired at the police personnel and tried to escape. In the retaliatory firing, Shahbaz sustained a bullet injury to his left leg, while Misbah got shot in his right leg, the DCP added.

Advertisment

The two accused, who were released on bail last month, have multiple criminal cases registered against them, including murder, police said.

Both the accused were taken to the GTB Hospital for treatment, the DCP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

On the day of the incident, Shahbaz and Misbah met Bablu and Pradeep near gali number-6, Subhash Park, and all of them were in an inebriated condition, Tirkey said.

After an argument between the two groups, Shahbaz and Misbah took out weapons and Shahbaz allegedly fired two shots at Bablu, who fell down. Pradeep started running away, but he was chased down by Shahbaz and his associate who allegedly shot him dead too, police said. PTI NIT NIT KVK KVK