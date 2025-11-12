Duo on bike snatches bag with Rs 2.5 lakh from man in Beed district

Beed, Nov 12 (PTI) Two men on a sports bike snatched a bag containing Rs 2.5 lakh cash from a man in Maharashtra’s Beed district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Gevrai town around 2 pm on Tuesday.

The police said victim Dadasaheb Yadav had withdrawn Rs 2.5 lakh from a bank for the construction of his new house.

“As he was passing through the main road, two men on a sports bike approached him from behind. The pillion rider snatched the bag containing the money from Yadav’s hand before the two sped away,” an official said.

A case has been registered and police teams are searching for the duo, he added. PTI COR NR