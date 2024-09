Thane, Sep 12 (PTI) Police have registered a case against two unidentified persons for tampering with an ATM in Navi Mumbai and stealing nearly Rs 1.7 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

The two individuals attached some “label” to the ATM of a nationalised bank in the Old Panvel area and stole Rs 1,69,800 from 27 customers between August 27 and September 8, he said.

Police, however, did not clearly explain how they stole the money. PTI COR NR